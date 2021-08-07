Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 82 at Liberum Capital

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price target dropped by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 82 ($1.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Metro Bank currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 99 ($1.29).

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

