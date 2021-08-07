Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 82 at Liberum Capital

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price target dropped by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 82 ($1.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Metro Bank currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 99 ($1.29).

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

