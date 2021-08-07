MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Reaches $276,248.29

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $276,248.29 and $26.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00028716 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00031707 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 422,646,391 coins and its circulating supply is 145,344,463 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.