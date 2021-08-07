Michael P. Grasso Sells 5,500 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $35.99 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

