Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $529,063.60.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $417,982.67.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $407,323.94.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74.

Shares of BLFS opened at $48.71 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 63.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.