Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

MU opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

