Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,477 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $106,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.49. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

