MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

NASDAQ:MVIS traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,922,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,516,223. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.40 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

