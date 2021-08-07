Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

MLSS opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $70,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

