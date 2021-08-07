Millennium Management LLC Buys 316,901 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 859.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,901 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRMR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRMR opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

