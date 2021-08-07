Millennium Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.