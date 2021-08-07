Millennium Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 1,917.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,569 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 153,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 252,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

NYSE:PARR opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $944.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.