Millennium Management LLC Sells 497,834 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.08, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.