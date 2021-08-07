Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after buying an additional 1,254,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,606,000 after buying an additional 1,172,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

ZTO opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

