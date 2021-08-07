Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 6,532 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,784,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,054,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter.

FNDC stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

