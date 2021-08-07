Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEMX opened at $77.29 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $63.54 and a one year high of $87.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.19.

