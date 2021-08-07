Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 996.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,375 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $9,172,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $85.96.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.