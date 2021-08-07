Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE opened at $45.07 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $252.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

