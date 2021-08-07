Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,255 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

NYSE:C opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

