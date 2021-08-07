Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 122,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

