Mist Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Mist has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and $11.41 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00861303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00097367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042289 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

