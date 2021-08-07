Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 67.10 ($0.88). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 66.80 ($0.87), with a volume of 1,243,079 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.48. The company has a market cap of £938.02 million and a P/E ratio of -94.00.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Jennifer Duvalier acquired 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £1,773.99 ($2,317.73).

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

