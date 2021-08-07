MKM Partners Raises NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target to $15.00

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NPTN opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $486.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,474 shares of company stock worth $346,680. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 234,873 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 398,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

