Modine Manufacturing Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

MOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

MOD stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $740.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,880,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 813,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 474,800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

