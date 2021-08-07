Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $677,215.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and approximately $677,215.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.59 or 0.00856166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00100355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00041037 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

