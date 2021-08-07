Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Shares Down 2.7%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)’s share price was down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09.

About Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

