Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $253.00 to $256.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.33.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $265.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,071. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $41,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

