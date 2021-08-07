monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company.

Get monday.com alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $52,686,000.

Shares of monday.com stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.00. 55,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,056. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $256.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.91.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.