Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.77. 6,275,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283,856. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

