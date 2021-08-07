MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $1,614.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 229,403,061 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

