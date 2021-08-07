Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Financial Contrast

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 11.25 -$22.14 million $0.78 24.62 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.68 billion 13.09 $254.96 million $6.43 29.72

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment. Monmouth Real Estate Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 5 0 2.50

Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus target price of $18.42, indicating a potential downside of 4.08%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $163.64, indicating a potential downside of 14.36%. Given Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monmouth Real Estate Investment is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth Real Estate Investment 54.23% 16.85% 4.75% Mid-America Apartment Communities 23.81% 6.66% 3.63%

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Monmouth Real Estate Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment include recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.