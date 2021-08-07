Monolith Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $776.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $776.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.13 or 0.00859303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00099477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

