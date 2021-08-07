Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03.

MNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $17.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

