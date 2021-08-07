Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 29.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after purchasing an additional 875,666 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 96.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Analog Devices by 62.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after purchasing an additional 520,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 30.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,096,000 after purchasing an additional 475,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $171.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

