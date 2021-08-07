Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 29 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK opened at $896.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $877.72. The stock has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.