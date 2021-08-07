Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 87 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,783,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,788 shares of company stock worth $5,787,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $149.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

