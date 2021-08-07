Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

