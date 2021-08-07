Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $384.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Insiders sold a total of 7,302 shares of company stock worth $2,432,497 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.