Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Shares Down 5.9%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 20,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 470,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16.

About Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF)

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

