More Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $122,686.55 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. More Coin has a total market cap of $122,686.55 and $83.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.03 or 0.00884692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00099969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041817 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.