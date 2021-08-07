Morgan Stanley Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $127.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after acquiring an additional 101,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,892,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.