Morgan Stanley Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $60.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 3,094,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,080. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $63.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,062,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,281,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.