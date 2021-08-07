Morgan Stanley Buys 27,891 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 770,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $26,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,050,000. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $39.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

