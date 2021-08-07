Morgan Stanley Cuts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $110.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,142,000 after buying an additional 232,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after buying an additional 53,898 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

