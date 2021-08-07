Morgan Stanley Cuts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $105.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.