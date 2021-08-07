Morgan Stanley Downgrades Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue raised Sodexo to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sodexo currently has an average rating of Hold.

SDXAY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.11. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

