Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 161.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $28,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2,546.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 968.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 109,392 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $101.04 on Friday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

