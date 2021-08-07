Morgan Stanley Sells 1,130,886 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,130,886 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.58% of Affimed worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Affimed by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

AFMD stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53. Affimed has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $664.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.68.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. Research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

