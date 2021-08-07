Morgan Stanley Sells 41,562 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,562 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Assurant worth $29,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after acquiring an additional 463,974 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after buying an additional 165,120 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,090,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,617,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.43. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.11 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

