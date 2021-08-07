MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.56 ($104.18).

MOR stock opened at €44.63 ($52.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €43.88 ($51.62) and a 52-week high of €122.85 ($144.53). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.82.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

