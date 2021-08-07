MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €46.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOR. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.56 ($104.18).

Shares of ETR MOR traded down €1.77 ($2.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €44.63 ($52.51). 367,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €43.88 ($51.62) and a 12-month high of €122.85 ($144.53). The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

